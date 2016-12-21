Israel issues - terror alert' for India, asks its citizens to avoid malls, markets, beaches9 min ago
New Delhi, Dec 31: Israel's Counter-Terrorism Bureau, on Friday, issued a 'concrete terror alert' for India. Mentioning an immediate threat of attack to Western and tourist targets, the country has also urged the Israeli citizens to not to travel to India.
