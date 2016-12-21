India's Modi lays foundation of huge ...

India's Modi lays foundation of huge statue amid criticism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Brandon Sun

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a massive memorial of a medieval warrior king that's expected to cost billions of rupees and has come under criticism from environmental activists and others. The memorial, which includes a proposed 192-meter -tall statue of Shivaji, a 16th century ruler from western India, will be built off the coast of Mumbai on land reclaimed from the Arabian Sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov 28 Le Jimbo 8
News Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade Nov 27 Logic Analysis 4
News Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09) Nov 26 KIA 479
News Rajesh Khanna's Birthday on 29TH December. the ... (Mar '08) Nov 25 RK4ever 23
News Rescuers look under Indian train wreck for bodi... Nov '16 Raj Chanani 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,989

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC