India's Election Commission has disqu...

India's Election Commission has disqualified 255 suspicious political parties. Here's why.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Customers wait in line at a branch of In Touch, operated by the State Bank of India Ltd., in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Dec. 9, 2016. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg NEW DELHI - When Prime Minister Narendra Modi abruptly scrapped large bills of India's currency two months ago with the goal of curbing illicit wealth, many citizens asked why he spared the country's political parties and their opaque funding practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Tue Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Tue Ramit inma ashole 6
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov 28 Le Jimbo 8
News Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade Nov '16 Logic Analysis 4
News Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09) Nov '16 KIA 479
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,856

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC