Indians can now order cash online
As millions of Indians line up to try and get their hands on cash, an e-commerce company has started delivering it to their doorsteps. It's a response to the Indian government's sudden ban on 500 and 1,000 rupee notes six weeks ago, which removed 86% of the country's cash and has left people struggling to get money for their daily needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov 27
|Logic Analysis
|4
|Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|479
|Rajesh Khanna's Birthday on 29TH December. the ... (Mar '08)
|Nov 25
|RK4ever
|23
|Rescuers look under Indian train wreck for bodi...
|Nov '16
|Raj Chanani
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC