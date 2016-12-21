Indians can now order cash online

As millions of Indians line up to try and get their hands on cash, an e-commerce company has started delivering it to their doorsteps. It's a response to the Indian government's sudden ban on 500 and 1,000 rupee notes six weeks ago, which removed 86% of the country's cash and has left people struggling to get money for their daily needs.

