Indian Traffickers Get Life in Prison for Chopping off Laborers' Hands

Bonded child labourers are escorted by a policeman after they were rescued during a joint operation conducted by police and a non-governmental organisation in New Delhi, December 10, 2009. Eight human traffickers found guilty of torturing and chopping off the hands of two laborers have received life prison sentences and hefty fines, a prosecutor said on Sunday, hoping the severity of the punishment would deter others.

