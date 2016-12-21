Indian state orders poultry cull afte...

Indian state orders poultry cull after bird flu outbreak

Reuters

An eastern Indian state ordered the cull of more than 2,500 chickens and other poultry after four dead crows and three dead poultry tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus, officials said on Tuesday. The bird flu virus was confirmed at Keranga village, about 35 km from Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha state, veterinary officials said, days after dozens of crows and chickens were found dead.

Chicago, IL

