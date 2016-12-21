Indian Railways incorporates French security system for protection in trains1 hour ago

Chennai, Dec 21: The Indian Railways on Wednesday launched a Train Protection and Warning System provided by French firm Thales on the 68-km-long Basin Bridge-Arakkonam section in southern India, said a Thales official. The TPWS-equipped section was inaugurated by Akhil Agrawal, Director General , Railway Board, at Ambattur station, Chennai, a press release from the company said.

