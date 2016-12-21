Indian police say 2 killed, 38 injure...

Indian police say 2 killed, 38 injured in train accident

At least two people were killed and 38 others injured when 14 coaches of a train derailed in northern India early Wednesday, two of them falling into a dry canal bed, police said. Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said the accident happened near Kanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh state.

