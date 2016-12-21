India test fires Agni-V missile off O...

India test fires Agni-V missile off Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar: India on Monday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed intercontinental surface-to-surface nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast in Balasore district. #Agni5 , India's intercontinental, nuclear-capable missile, test fired off Odisha coast: DRDO sources pic.twitter.com/Tha155oj6w It was launched around 11.05 a.m. from a mobile launcher complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range , defence sources said.

