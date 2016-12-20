India Stokes Nuclear Weapon Concern in Bid to Join Atomic Cartel 26 minutes ago
India's bid to join the elite club of nations that control nuclear trade continues to stoke concern among arms-control advisers, who warn that membership may undermine rules designed to cap the spread of atomic weapons.
