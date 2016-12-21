India-Pakistan ties: Uri attack crossed a red line, Modi government switched tactics
Last year, PM Modi had dropped in on Pak counterpart Nawaz Sharif to wish him on his birthday and attend his granddaughter's wedding in Lahore. A rocky year later, Modi confined himself to tweeting birthday wishes to Sharif and "praying for his long and healthy life" NEW DELHI: Christmas Day last year saw an attempt to change the course of subcontinental history when Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped in on Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif to on January 2, setting the tone for the rest of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|12 min
|Islam is a Terror...
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|16 min
|Ramit inma ashole
|6
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov 27
|Logic Analysis
|4
|Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|479
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC