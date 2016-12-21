India-Pakistan ties: Uri attack cross...

India-Pakistan ties: Uri attack crossed a red line, Modi government switched tactics

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Last year, PM Modi had dropped in on Pak counterpart Nawaz Sharif to wish him on his birthday and attend his granddaughter's wedding in Lahore. A rocky year later, Modi confined himself to tweeting birthday wishes to Sharif and "praying for his long and healthy life" NEW DELHI: Christmas Day last year saw an attempt to change the course of subcontinental history when Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped in on Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif to on January 2, setting the tone for the rest of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... 12 min Islam is a Terror... 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... 16 min Ramit inma ashole 6
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov 28 Le Jimbo 8
News Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade Nov 27 Logic Analysis 4
News Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09) Nov '16 KIA 479
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,107 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC