India needs about 200-250 Rafales to maintain edge: Arup Raha

Arup Raha said India has enough of heavy weight fighters - the Su30 MKI - which will last for another 30-40 years. Outgoing IAF chief Arup Raha on Wednesday made it clear that just 36 Rafale fighter jets would not suffice as India needs about 200-250 more fighters to maintain its combat edge over adversaries.

Chicago, IL

