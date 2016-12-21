India, Kyrgyzstan to step up eco, def...

India, Kyrgyzstan to step up eco, defence, anti-terror cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev after their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. Injecting fresh momentum in ties, India and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday firmed up broad contours of a bilateral investment agreement and inked six other pacts covering a range of areas even as they resolved to work closely to combat the challenge of terrorism, extremism and radicalism.

