India: Four Lawyers Accused of Rape, One Detained
A domestic worker in Ulhasnagar, India claims she was raped by four lawyers, who used to attack her in her home. On Tuesday, the police apprehended one of the attackers, but four are still on the run, according to The Times of India.
