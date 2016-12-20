India: Four Lawyers Accused of Rape, ...

India: Four Lawyers Accused of Rape, One Detained

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: JD Journal

A domestic worker in Ulhasnagar, India claims she was raped by four lawyers, who used to attack her in her home. On Tuesday, the police apprehended one of the attackers, but four are still on the run, according to The Times of India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Ramit inma ashole 6
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade Nov '16 Logic Analysis 4
News Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09) Nov '16 KIA 479
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,118

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC