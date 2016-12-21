India condemns terror attack at Germa...

India condemns terror attack at German Christmas market

New Delhi, Dec 23 : India on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack on a Christmas market in Germany that claimed the lives of 12 persons. [NK India] "India strongly condemns the attack that occurred at a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in his weekly media briefing here.

Chicago, IL

