In India, Cafe Run by Acid Attack Sur...

In India, Cafe Run by Acid Attack Survivors Celebrates Second Anniversary

Tuesday Dec 20

Oblivious to the sound of blaring horns as evening traffic rushed by on a busy road in India's tourist hub of Agra, a group of acid attack survivors sang songs and stomped their feet to lively Bollywood numbers inside a cafe decked in strings of yellow marigolds. There was much to celebrate on the second anniversary of Sheroes Hangout, the cafe they run: their emergence into the social mainstream from the shadows where they had hidden their scarred faces; the rekindling of hopes and dreams, of a perceptible shift in public attitudes towards them; the launch of two more cafes in the cities of Lucknow and Udaipur this year.

Chicago, IL

