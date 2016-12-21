In India, Cafe Run by Acid Attack Survivors Celebrates Second Anniversary

Oblivious to the sound of blaring horns as evening traffic rushed by on a busy road in India's tourist hub of Agra, a group of acid attack survivors sang songs and stomped their feet to lively Bollywood numbers inside a cafe decked in strings of yellow marigolds. There was much to celebrate on the second anniversary of Sheroes Hangout, the cafe they run: their emergence into the social mainstream from the shadows where they had hidden their scarred faces; the rekindling of hopes and dreams, of a perceptible shift in public attitudes towards them; the launch of two more cafes in the cities of Lucknow and Udaipur this year.

