Have planned 1,300 roadside amenities along Mum-Goa highway: Nitin Gadkari

Panaji : The proposed four laning of highway connecting Goa and Mumbai will have around 1,300 roadside amenities including helipads and outlets selling local produce, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today. The Minister for Road Transport and Highways laid the foundation stone for four/six laning of National Highway 4A and National Highway 17 in Goa.

