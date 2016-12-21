Govt bars foreign funding of over 60 pc NGOs in India

The government has cancelled the licenses issued under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act of around 20,000 of 33,000 NGOs after they were found to be allegedly violating various provisions of the act, thus barring them from receiving foreign funds. This was conveyed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh during a review of the Foreigners Division of the home ministry in New Delhi on Tuesday.

