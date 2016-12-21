Govt bars foreign funding of over 60 ...

Govt bars foreign funding of over 60 pc NGOs in India

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

The government has cancelled the licenses issued under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act of around 20,000 of 33,000 NGOs after they were found to be allegedly violating various provisions of the act, thus barring them from receiving foreign funds. This was conveyed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh during a review of the Foreigners Division of the home ministry in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... 16 hr Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... 19 hr Ramit inma ashole 6
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov 28 Le Jimbo 8
News Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade Nov 27 Logic Analysis 4
News Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09) Nov '16 KIA 479
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,394,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC