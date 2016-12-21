Dame Judi Dench helps raise money for Winchester charity

Dame Judi Dench brought a little extra sparkle to Christmas in Winchester when she put her rehearsals on hold and took time out to visit the Winchester Guildhall for a conversation with good friend and biographer resident John Miller. The event was held in aid of local charity Home-Start Winchester and backed by solicitors Dutton Gregory, the event raised nearly A 8,000 to support the family charity's work in and around the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.