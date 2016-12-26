.com | India police arrest four over US woman's gang-rape
Indian police escort Uber taxi driver and accused rapist Shiv Kumar Yadav following his court appearance in New Delhi. New Delhi - Indian police on Monday arrested four men accused of drugging and raping an American tourist at a five-star hotel in New Delhi earlier this year, an officer said.
