BJP will bounce back to power in Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh1 hour ago

Lucknow, Dec 24: Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaking in Lucknow on Saturday said BJP in Uttar Pradesh will bounce back banking on development in which Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have miserably failed. Addressing a 'Parivartan rally' of Bharatiya Janata Party the minister said, "I want to clarify that demonetisation shouldn't be seen as a political move but as a move taken in the nation's interest."

