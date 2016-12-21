BJP will bounce back to power in Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh1 hour ago
Lucknow, Dec 24: Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaking in Lucknow on Saturday said BJP in Uttar Pradesh will bounce back banking on development in which Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have miserably failed. Addressing a 'Parivartan rally' of Bharatiya Janata Party the minister said, "I want to clarify that demonetisation shouldn't be seen as a political move but as a move taken in the nation's interest."
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov 27
|Logic Analysis
|4
|Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|479
|Rajesh Khanna's Birthday on 29TH December. the ... (Mar '08)
|Nov 25
|RK4ever
|23
|Rescuers look under Indian train wreck for bodi...
|Nov '16
|Raj Chanani
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC