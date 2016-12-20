Benefits of Indian cash overhaul elus...

Benefits of Indian cash overhaul elusive as deadline passes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

On Nov. 8, India yanked most of its currency bills from circulation without warning, deliveri... . In this Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 photo, Indians stand to deposit discontinued currency notes at a post office on the outskirts of Jammu, India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Ramit inma ashole 6
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade Nov '16 Logic Analysis 4
News Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09) Nov '16 KIA 479
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,768 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,556

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC