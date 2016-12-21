Akhilesh Meets SP MLAs ahead of Mulay...

Akhilesh Meets SP MLAs ahead of Mulayam's Meeting with Party Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is meeting the law makers from Samajwadi Party at his residence in Lucknow today even as his father and the party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav is all set to meet SP leaders later in the day. These developments are keenly watched in the political circles as the ruling SP is reported to be on the precipice of a split with Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelling Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Ramgopal Yadav for six years after they put up candidates against the official nominees and summoned a party meet.

