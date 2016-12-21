Abducted Indian priest to pope: Being...

Abducted Indian priest to pope: Being ignored as I am not European

KOTTAYAM: Indian priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil , who was abducted from Yemen, was seen begging for life in a video uploaded on social media, a day after Christmas. The priest appears very weak and at times was gasping for breath in the 5.06 minutes video.

