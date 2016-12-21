4 Indian Men Arrested After US Touris...

4 Indian Men Arrested After US Tourist Accused Them of Rape

Indian police say they've arrested four men on suspicion of raping an American tourist who came to New Delhi alone earlier this year, in another incident of sexual violence to stir outrage. Police Officer Rakesh Kumar says the suspects - a tour guide and his associate, a car driver and a hotel worker - were arrested Monday.

