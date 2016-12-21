4 Indian Men Arrested After US Tourist Accused Them of Rape
Indian police say they've arrested four men on suspicion of raping an American tourist who came to New Delhi alone earlier this year, in another incident of sexual violence to stir outrage. Police Officer Rakesh Kumar says the suspects - a tour guide and his associate, a car driver and a hotel worker - were arrested Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|12 hr
|Ramit inma ashole
|3
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov 27
|Logic Analysis
|4
|Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|479
|Rajesh Khanna's Birthday on 29TH December. the ... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|RK4ever
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC