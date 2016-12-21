34 trains delayed, 2 cancelled due to...

34 trains delayed, 2 cancelled due to fog in North India

Monday Dec 19

New Delhi : At least 34 trains were delayed and two cancelled on Tuesday due to fog in most parts of north India, a railway official said. According to the Northern Railway official, the Jogbani-Anand Vihar Express was running over 11 hours behind schedule, the Swatantrata Senani Express was 24 hours late and the Shaheed Express was over 9 hours 30 minutes late.

Chicago, IL

