34 trains delayed, 2 cancelled due to fog in North India

New Delhi : At least 34 trains were delayed and two cancelled on Tuesday due to fog in most parts of north India, a railway official said. According to the Northern Railway official, the Jogbani-Anand Vihar Express was running over 11 hours behind schedule, the Swatantrata Senani Express was 24 hours late and the Shaheed Express was over 9 hours 30 minutes late.

