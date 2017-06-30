Fish, No Chips, at Icelandic Fish & Chips
What would fish and chips taste like if they'd been invented in modern-day Iceland, rather than 150 years ago in the U.K.? That seems to be the premise behind Icelandic Fish and Chips , a restaurant founded in Reykjavik in 2006, intent on finding a new way to merchandise the fish found in cold Icelandic waters. Instead of the usual thick and glistening beer batter, these fish filets were sparsely coated in spelt before deep frying, resulting in a much thinner crust.
