Bus Design Competition Extended Due to Popularity
An online competition for bus designs by the Reykjavik bus system has proved popular, according to mbl .is . The competition is not over until midnight tonight but already more than 20.000 votes have been cast and the competition website has twice become overloaded and crashed.
