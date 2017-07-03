Bus Design Competition Extended Due t...

Bus Design Competition Extended Due to Popularity

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Iceland Review

An online competition for bus designs by the Reykjavik bus system has proved popular, according to mbl .is . The competition is not over until midnight tonight but already more than 20.000 votes have been cast and the competition website has twice become overloaded and crashed.

Chicago, IL

