West Iceland Named Europe's Most Scenic Destination
Luxury Travel Guide , a subscription travel publication aimed at affluent travelers, has named West Iceland "Europe's Most Scenic Destination," in 2017 RUV reports. According to the guide, West Iceland is special because although close to Reykjavik, its landscape, culture, and history make it feel very far removed from the big city.
