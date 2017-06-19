Watch Dave Grohl's 8-year old daughte...

Watch Dave Grohl's 8-year old daughter rock the drums with the Foo Fighters

Just when you thought rock legend Dave Grohl couldn't get any cooler, he went and brought an eight-year old kid onstage to play drums for a cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You" with the Foo Fighters. And, it wasn't just any kid, it was his own daughter, Harper.

Chicago, IL

