Watch Dave Grohl's 8-year old daughter rock the drums with the Foo Fighters
Just when you thought rock legend Dave Grohl couldn't get any cooler, he went and brought an eight-year old kid onstage to play drums for a cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You" with the Foo Fighters. And, it wasn't just any kid, it was his own daughter, Harper.
Comments
Discussions
