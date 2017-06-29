Waitlist for Social Housing Longer Th...

Waitlist for Social Housing Longer Than Ever

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Iceland Review

As of this month, there are 1,022 outstanding applications for social housing in Reykjavik, RUV reports. This is the highest number of applications that has ever been waitlisted.

Read more at Iceland Review.

