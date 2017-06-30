The xx's Iceland Festival Had Permit Troubles a Month Before Cancellation

On Tuesday, the ReykjavA k Grapevine reported that Night + Day, an upcoming music festival in Iceland hosted and headlined by The xx , had been cancelled . According to an email sent to ticketholders, organizers canceled the festival because SkA3gafoss, the waterfall where the concert was to take place on July 14-16, was added to the Environment Agency of Iceland's list of endangered places last week.

