The xx cancel their upcoming Night + Day festival8:31 am - Jun 28, 2017

The three-day festival was due to take place from July 14-16 in the vicinity of Skogafoss, a famous waterfall in southern Iceland. As well as a set from The xx, it was due to include performances from Sampha, Robyn, Warpaint, Earl Sweatshirt, Kamasi Washington and Floating Points.

