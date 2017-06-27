The xx Cancel Iceland's Night + Day F...

The xx Cancel Iceland's Night + Day Festival

The festival economy is indeed going bust , with several large-scale music events, including Canada's Pemberton and Fyre Fest , abruptly canceling in recent months. The latest casualty is Night + Day , an event curated by The xx that was to take place in Reykjavik, Iceland, just weeks from now, which has been scrapped due to concerns about its environmental impact.

