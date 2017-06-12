Ramadan is Hard in Iceland: 22h Hours Fasting

Short nights closer to the North Pole means that some Muslims in Iceland's capital Reykjavik are fasting for nearly 22 hours during Ramadan, according to a local imam. The north Atlantic island has around 1,500 Muslim residents and those observing Ramadan begin fasting at around 2 a.m. local time and do not sit down to their evening iftar meal until around midnight.

