Paris blowback? Some governors, mayors forge ahead21 minutes ago

Governors, mayors and lawmakers across the U.S. are pledging to adhere to an international accord on carbon emission reductions - federal support or not - in a sort of Paris blowback. The Democratic governors of California, New York and Washington State announced they were forming the U.S. Climate Alliance , a coalition of states that will stick to the Paris climate agreement even though President Trump has said the U.S. will pull out.

