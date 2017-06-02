Paris blowback? Some governors, mayors forge ahead21 minutes ago
Governors, mayors and lawmakers across the U.S. are pledging to adhere to an international accord on carbon emission reductions - federal support or not - in a sort of Paris blowback. The Democratic governors of California, New York and Washington State announced they were forming the U.S. Climate Alliance , a coalition of states that will stick to the Paris climate agreement even though President Trump has said the U.S. will pull out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC