Outcry Over Overpriced Ham and Cheese...

Outcry Over Overpriced Ham and Cheese Roll

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Iceland Review

A buttered roll with ham and cheese being sold for ISK 1,190 [USD 11, EUR 10] is an anomaly, according to Helga A rnadA3ttir, director of the Icelandic Travel Industry Association. RAsV reports that the overpriced fare was spotted in a coffeehouse in HAosavA k in North Iceland yesterday, while the same ham and cheese sandwich is being sold for ISK 520 [USD 5, EUR 4] in Akureyri , just over an hour away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC