Outcry Over Overpriced Ham and Cheese Roll
A buttered roll with ham and cheese being sold for ISK 1,190 [USD 11, EUR 10] is an anomaly, according to Helga A rnadA3ttir, director of the Icelandic Travel Industry Association. RAsV reports that the overpriced fare was spotted in a coffeehouse in HAosavA k in North Iceland yesterday, while the same ham and cheese sandwich is being sold for ISK 520 [USD 5, EUR 4] in Akureyri , just over an hour away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC