A buttered roll with ham and cheese being sold for ISK 1,190 [USD 11, EUR 10] is an anomaly, according to Helga A rnadA3ttir, director of the Icelandic Travel Industry Association. RAsV reports that the overpriced fare was spotted in a coffeehouse in HAosavA k in North Iceland yesterday, while the same ham and cheese sandwich is being sold for ISK 520 [USD 5, EUR 4] in Akureyri , just over an hour away.

