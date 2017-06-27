Off the Menu: Cervo's, Inspired by the Seafood of Spain and Portugal, to Open

CERVO'S Seafood that looks to Spain and Portugal is the focus of this restaurant, which is decorated with wood-paneled walls and decoratively tiled floors. The menu draws inspiration from the Iberian coasts, with dishes like clams in white wine with garlic and parsley, monkfish liver on toast, Spanish mackerel crudo, bean salad with mussels and squid, octopus a la plancha, and braised chicken with Portuguese piri piri.

