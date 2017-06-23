O'Brien: Hey, Mueller, You Should Che...

O'Brien: Hey, Mueller, You Should Check Out Iceland

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Bloomberg

And one of Bayrock's biggest financial backers was an Icelandic investment bank, the FL Group. Iceland would seem like an unlikely place for U.S. Justice Department investigators to look as they probe Trump connections with Russia and related matters .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC