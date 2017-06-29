Meet the Hannibal Lecter of Fashion: ...

Meet the Hannibal Lecter of Fashion: Sruli Recht

The Reykjavik, Iceland-based designer has meticulously experimented with unconventional materials such as whale and kangaroo foreskin. Not to mention, he once surgically removed a strip of his own skin to create the polarizing "Forget Me Knot" leather ring which retailed for approximately $390,000 USD.

