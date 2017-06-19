Lindsay Lohan Wears White to a Weddin...

Lindsay Lohan Wears White to a Wedding In Iceland

The actress just jetted off to Iceland to attend the nupitals of two of her close pals, Oliver Luckett and Scott Guinn. Luckett, a U.S. tech mogul, and Guinn, a music supervisor and chef, said their "I dos" amongst the rolling green hills of Iceland where reports that the couple has been living for the past 18 months, after previously paying many a visit to view the northern lights over the years.

