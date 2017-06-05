Iceland's Kaleo Caught Flack at Home for 'Inauthenticity,' So it Decamped to the U.S. Instead
National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr. once called The Beatles "so unbelievably horribly, so appallingly unmusical, so dogmatically insensitive to the magic of the art that they qualify as crowned heads of anti-music." Buckley didn't think The Beatles were bad musicians - he simply thought rock 'n' roll was uncultured garbage.
