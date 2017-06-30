Icelandic Fish & Chips Chain Expands to NYC
On the menu, look for nine types of fish flown in from Iceland that range from the straightforward cod, to red fish, haddock, and pollock. Also look for mesclun salads, breads, roasted potatoes, and onion rings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC