Icelandic Catholics receive a wooden church from Slovakia

A Catholic bishop of Slovak origin, Capuchin David Bartimej Tencer, consecrated a unique wooden church in the Icelandic town of Reydarfjordur on June 17. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Foreign and Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajcak and Finance Minister Peter Kazimir also attended the ceremony. The wooden church is in the shape of the St Damian Crucifix and is 12 metres high.

