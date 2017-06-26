Iceland, an open-air Hollywood studio
Crystal clear ice caves, glacial lakes, spewing volcanoes and crashing waterfalls framed by dark lava columns: Iceland's breathtaking landscapes have become a magnet for Hollywood moviemakers looking to conjure up otherworldly scenery. 'Game of Thrones', 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider', 'Star Wars' and James Bond are among the films and TV shows to have been shot at locations in Iceland AFP REYKJAVIK: Crystal clear ice caves, glacial lakes, spewing volcanoes and crashing waterfalls framed by dark lava columns: Iceland's breathtaking landscapes have become a magnet for Hollywood moviemakers looking to conjure up otherworldly scenery.
