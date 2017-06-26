Forget Hotels, Bubble Lodge Lets You ...

Forget Hotels, Bubble Lodge Lets You View the Northern Lights from an Inflatable Bubble

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TechEBlog

Why stay in a 5-star hotel, when you could get a front row seats of the Northern Lights at the Bubble Lodge, located about 1-hour outside of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik. These heated and transparent living spaces are decked out with only the necessities, which include: a bed, towels, small storage space, and a light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechEBlog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC