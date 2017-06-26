Forget Hotels, Bubble Lodge Lets You View the Northern Lights from an Inflatable Bubble
Why stay in a 5-star hotel, when you could get a front row seats of the Northern Lights at the Bubble Lodge, located about 1-hour outside of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik. These heated and transparent living spaces are decked out with only the necessities, which include: a bed, towels, small storage space, and a light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechEBlog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC