Foo Fighters' family affair - " how the band warmed up for...
At the weekend, Foo Fighters warmed up for their long-awaited Glastonbury headline slot with a very unusual performance at a very unusual festival. On the part of the band, it was unusual because they performed a treasure trove of brand new material, Dave's daughter Harper made her live drumming debut for 20,000 fans and their set included two Queen songs.
