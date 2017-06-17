Divorce litigation, child support, an...

Divorce litigation, child support, and Costco in Iceland

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Philip Greenspun's Weblog

Conferences are fun because you get to talk to people from all over the world. Of course, at the International Conference on Shared Parenting 2017 , the subject of the conversation tends to be divorce, custody, or child support litigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philip Greenspun's Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC