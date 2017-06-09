Concert atop Esja Mountain Tonight

Concert atop Esja Mountain Tonight

Iceland Review

The top of Esja mountain, near Reykjavik, will be the venue this evening for a concert featuring some of Iceland's best-known hip hop artists. Telecom company Nova is hosting the free concert.

Chicago, IL

