Airline Routes-June 23, 2017

4 hrs ago Read more: Air Transport World

Air Canada rouge will launch Toronto-Reykjavik, Iceland Airbus A319 flights from June 21-Oct. 9. The new, nonstop service will operate this summer 4X-weekly from Toronto and 3X-weekly from Montreal. Singapore Airlines began codesharing with Lufthansa low-cost subsidiary Eurowings.

Chicago, IL

